Mrs. Mildred Alice Blizzard, affectionately known as "Gramps", departed her life April 14, 2020 in Hopewell, VA. Mildred was born July 27, 1920 to Alice and Lincoln Cousin both of Blackstone, VA.
Mildred was employed at Fort Lee, VA, for over 20 years. Mildred was full of life, she enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery, spending time with family friends, and most of all eating good food.
Mildred was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Blizzard; parents, Alice and Lincoln Cousin; three brothers, Harvey, Leroy, and Glover Lee Cousin and two sisters, Emma and Ruth Cousin.
Gramps leaves to cherish in memory: two loving daughters, Mildred Jackson and Bertha Blizzard both of Hopewell, VA; a loving son, Huey Blizzard (Brenda) of Stafford, VA; grandchildren, Samuel Jackson, Charmaine Brown, Robert and Donnell Jackson (Lenora), Eric Johnson, Jewel, Xavier Victoria, Lisa, Pamela, and Brenda Blizzard, Robert Winfield, Huey III, and Darryl Blizzard; devoted friends Henry Wooden and Gayle Pettaway; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren too numerous to name; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. William Roberts, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020