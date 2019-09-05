|
Mrs. Mildred Christine Leach departed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 2, 1951, in Petersburg, VA, to Lillian B. Givens and John Curtis Moody. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Leach; both of her fathers, John Curtis Moody and Louis E. Givens, and grandson, Malcolm Leach II.
Early in life, Mildred married Ronald A. Leach and from that union two children were born. She was educated in the Petersburg Public School System from which she earned her high school diploma. She continued her education at John Tyler School Nursing and began her career as a Registered Nurse.
Mildred excelled as a Registered Nurse, working for many years in the medical field. She was an employee of Hiram Davis Medical Center and Central State Hospital as a Psychiatric Registered Nurse. Later in her career, Mildred moved her knowledge and skills to the classroom as a Nurse Educator at Centura College.
Mildred loved to fly kites, travel and especially loved being by the water. She was extremely proud to be the "Neighborhood Mom" to the 5th Ward community. "The Boys", as she affectionately called them knew they could count on "Mama Mildred" to be there for them.
She leaves to her devoted mother, Lillian B. Givens. Mildred also leaves to cherish her memory to two loving children, Malcolm Leach (J'von) of Chesterfield, VA, and Ebony Leach (Quincy) of Prince George, VA; one adopted son, Kym Gilliam (Tamika) of Petersburg, VA. She was blessed to have eleven grandchildren, Malek Leach, Joshua Clarke, Mariah Leach, Mackenzie Leach, Joshua Clarke, Asia Leach-Brydson, Marcus Foster, Tamar Jackson, Tyra Jackson, Kiana Jackson, Taliah Gilliam and Talayah Gilliam. She also leaves: her sisters, Sharon Jackson of Fayetteville, NC, and Rita White of Wichita Falls, TX; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to her devoted friends, Evelina Burch, as well as the Leach, Clanton, Beasley, Coleman, Lewis and Tucker families for being an important and integral part of Mildred's life. A very special thank you to the medical staff of Southside Regional Medical Center, VCU/MCV Medical Center, Bon Secours, Tyler's Retreat, Encompass and The .
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, Pastor, Rev. Wesley Nicholas, eulogist, and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the .
