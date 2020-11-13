1/
MILDRED COURTNEY BUTTERWORTH HICKS
Mildred Courtney Butterworth Hicks, age 64, of Richmond, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Dinwiddie County, she was the daughter of the late Ivan McDowell Butterworth, Sr. and Eva Chiles Courtney Butterworth.

She is survived by her husband, William Daniel Hicks; a daughter, Ellen Chiles Hicks; a brother, Ivan McDowell Butterworth, Jr. and wife, Charlotte; sister-in-law, Anita Whitmer; nieces, Christin Whitmer, Jo Butterworth Devine and Brittany Butterworth Robin.

Courtney was employed at Henrico Federal Credit Union for 18 years.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Butterworth Family Cemetery, 16011 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butterworth Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 126, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Butterworth Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
(434) 848-2113
