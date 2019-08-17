|
Mildred Fay Thayer Leys passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. She was born in Petersburg on October 18, 1927, to William Henry Thayer and Janie Lucille Cutchin and lived within sight of the house she was born in. She loved her town and her church, Crater Road Baptist Church, and her smile and potato salad will be missed. She retired from FW Woolworth at Walnut Hill Plaza.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Wayne; daughter, Jeannie Fay; sister, Helen Gray Thayer Brewster; and three brothers, William Henry "Billy," Robert Harwood "Bobbie," and Earl Purdie Thayer. She is survived by her son, William Donald "Donnie" Leys and his wife, Bonnie Muller. Also close to her heart were nephews and nieces, Janie, Donna, Kenney and Chris, Leon, Bill, and Robert and his wife, Becky, a special friend and all their families. A special joy to her was her great nephew, C.J., the four-year-old son of Chris Thayer.
The family would like to thank Wayne and Lydia Van Fossen and Chris Merhout for the support and friendship they gave Mildred over the years. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Mildred Leys to the church or . Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019