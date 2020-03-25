|
Mildred Harrison Walker, 83, of Dinwiddie County, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Anna Harrison; and was also preceded in death by her son, Bernard Walker; a sister, Irene Simmons; three brothers, David Harrison, James Harrison and Benjamin "Pokey" Harrison; and her son-in-law, Rusty Burch. Mildred had served as the Treasurer of Dinwiddie High School's class of 1954. Mrs. Walker had retired from both Central State Hospital and Brown and Williamson Tobacco where she had faithfully served in the payroll departments for over 50 years. Mildred will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family. Mrs. Walker is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Willard Walker; a son, Charlie Walker (Carolyn); and one daughter, Linda Burch. Mildred also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Lee Walker (Sabrina), April Seibert (Ty), Catie Walker, Cindy Walker, Hannah Burch and Cole Walker. Mildred is also survived by her sister, Rosa Lee Mayton; a brother, Ronnie Harrison; one daughter-in-law, Tina Walker; her long time caregiver, Sharon Martin; and numerous great-grandchildren which she adored. A private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 70, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020