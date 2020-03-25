Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED HARRISON WALKER


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED HARRISON WALKER Obituary
Mildred Harrison Walker, 83, of Dinwiddie County, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Anna Harrison; and was also preceded in death by her son, Bernard Walker; a sister, Irene Simmons; three brothers, David Harrison, James Harrison and Benjamin "Pokey" Harrison; and her son-in-law, Rusty Burch. Mildred had served as the Treasurer of Dinwiddie High School's class of 1954. Mrs. Walker had retired from both Central State Hospital and Brown and Williamson Tobacco where she had faithfully served in the payroll departments for over 50 years. Mildred will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family. Mrs. Walker is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Willard Walker; a son, Charlie Walker (Carolyn); and one daughter, Linda Burch. Mildred also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Lee Walker (Sabrina), April Seibert (Ty), Catie Walker, Cindy Walker, Hannah Burch and Cole Walker. Mildred is also survived by her sister, Rosa Lee Mayton; a brother, Ronnie Harrison; one daughter-in-law, Tina Walker; her long time caregiver, Sharon Martin; and numerous great-grandchildren which she adored. A private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 70, Dinwiddie, VA 23841. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -