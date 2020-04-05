|
|
Mrs. Mildred L. Tatum of Petersburg, VA, departed this on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1927 to the late Oscar Plummer and Lillie Mae Turner. Mildred was reared in the Historic Blandford Community.
She was married to the late James A. Tatum on June 19, 1945, to this union they had six children (three sons and three daughters).
She was employed as head cook at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Chester, VA, retiring with 25 years of service. She also retired from Seward Luggage.
Mildred was an avid bowler. She was a member of the Petersburg Bowling League. Mildred also enjoyed working large jig-saw puzzles and her favorite pastime was reading. She was a former resident of the Lafayette House, Petersburg, VA, where she lived for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Mildred leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, George Tatum of Petersburg, VA, twins Michael Tatum of Indiana, and Mitchell Tatum of Petersburg, VA; daughters, Lillie Mae Tatum and Loretta Tatum both of North Carolina, and Felicia Tatum of Petersburg, VA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a devoted friend, Geraldine Melton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Shirl Saunders, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020