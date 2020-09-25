Mildred Louise Mills, 90, of Dinwiddie, VA, died September 22, 2020. Born in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldridge James Mills of 73 years; father, Herbert R. Porterfield; mother, Cordelia Mitchem Wickham, (Al); brothers, Charles, Bob, Jim, John and Alvin Porterfield; sisters, Wanda Hark, Shirley Meadows, Helen Conklin. She is survived by her son, Ray Mills and his wife Jamie; grandchildren, Tracy Mills, Christy & Wesley Hayes , Amanda Jones, Joe & Aimee McCormick, Robert Reese; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Angel, Faith, Aaron, A.J., Gracie and Kyliee; sisters, Marjorie Chaney, Arnetta Nichols; sister-in-laws, Carol Porterfield, Bernice, Lois, Geraldine Porterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday September 28, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T.Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.