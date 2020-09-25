1/1
MILDRED LOUISE MILLS
Mildred Louise Mills, 90, of Dinwiddie, VA, died September 22, 2020. Born in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldridge James Mills of 73 years; father, Herbert R. Porterfield; mother, Cordelia Mitchem Wickham, (Al); brothers, Charles, Bob, Jim, John and Alvin Porterfield; sisters, Wanda Hark, Shirley Meadows, Helen Conklin. She is survived by her son, Ray Mills and his wife Jamie; grandchildren, Tracy Mills, Christy & Wesley Hayes , Amanda Jones, Joe & Aimee McCormick, Robert Reese; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Angel, Faith, Aaron, A.J., Gracie and Kyliee; sisters, Marjorie Chaney, Arnetta Nichols; sister-in-laws, Carol Porterfield, Bernice, Lois, Geraldine Porterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday September 28, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T.Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
