Mildred "Mickey" Pruett Price, 100, of Colonial Heights passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She would want all who knew and loved her to be comforted by the knowledge that she is at peace with her Lord and Savior.
A retired employee of the Chesterfield County School System, she served for many years at Ettrick Elementary. She was the widow of Jack Price who predeceased her in 2005 after 64 years of marriage.
Mildred Marie Pruett was born March 22, 1919 in Cleveland County, North Carolina to the late Amos Andrew "Andy" Pruett and Cora Roxann Downs Pruett. Mildred was the second of six children born to the Andy Pruett family. She was predeceased by all five of her siblings; two sisters, Corene Propst and Aileen McNeilly and three brothers, Gerald, Harold and Donald Pruett and by her second mother, Mary Long Pruett. Mildred was also predeceased by her middle son, Rick A. Price, who passed March 26, 2019.
Mildred lived fully her rich and long life. She was a gentle and kind woman with great inner strength. She had a pleasing, outgoing personality, a wonderfully warm spirit and was highly respected by her friends and family. She was always considerate of the feelings of others and she was definitely a people person who never met a stranger.
Her greatest joy was her family. Her greatest gift was her ability to share her love with others and not take for granted the many blessings of her life. She enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with family and friends and will always be fondly remembered. She took great pride in her home, her family, her job and her church.
She touched many lives with her loyalty, integrity, principles, and her love for her family who are left to remember her; two sons, Jerry Dwayne Price of Colonial Heights with whom she has resided for the past 10 years and Scott K. Price and his wife, Kim, of South Chesterfield. She also leaves to remember her with love her grandchildren, Brad Price, Jarrett Price, Michael Price and Amanda Price Madures; and great-grandchildren, Jayme, Wyatt, Nevaeh, Trislynn, Austin, Kaitlyn and Colten; sister-in-law, Joann Pruett of Casar, North Carolina and three nieces and three nephews, also from North Carolina.
Mickey was a longtime faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed attending her church and the meetings held there of the Ettrick Friendship Club. She loved her church and her church family was always held close to her heart.
Family and friends will celebrate Mickey's love of life and people as they remember her together at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 on Friday, December 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A homegoing celebration of her life will take place at the same location on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with her son, Rev. Scott Price, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, beside her late husband.
Mickey loved flowers so she would have been touched that memorial contributions were made in her name to Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 19600 Hallaway Avenue, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com .
Because of the wonderful love shared, she will never be forgotten and she will always be in our hearts. We were so blessed to have had her in our lives for so long.
Rest in peace, Mom - we loved you dearly, and we will miss you greatly.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019