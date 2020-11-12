On November 4, 2020, God called his beloved child home. Mrs. Mildred Pritchard Campbell was born on December 9, 1943. She was the fourth of six children born to her loving parents, the late Clyde Benjamin Pritchard and Dorothy Blackwell Pritchard. Her home was in Brunswick County, VA until she relocated with her family to Richmond, VA in August 1971.
Mildred graduated from Lunenburg County Public Schools. She continued her education at the Piedmont Nursing School in Burkeville, VA. She met her husband, Richard M. Campbell, Sr., in 1969 at a football game and enjoyed over 48 years of marriage. Mip was blessed to have two loving sons, Carl M. and Richard M. Jr.
At an early age, "Mip", as she was affectionately known by her loved ones, attended Dundas Chapel R.Z.U.A church where she accepted Christ.
After moving to Richmond, Mip enjoyed 17 plus years as a Claims Analyst for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. During this time, she also worked as a photographer for Olan Mills Portrait Studios. Mip was blessed to retire from Anthem in 1992.
Family meant everything to Mip, and to her family, she was "their everything". As a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, Mip always tried to be present for all special events and occasions, including her sons' football games. She was known for her generosity and always helped at any time and in any way she could. Mildred loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons, nieces, and nephews and always loved going down to the "country" to visit extended family.
On any given weekend, you could often find Mip watching western movies or racing on the television because those were a few of her favorite passions. However, Mip was also a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed cooking, traveling, and caring for her plants. She especially enjoyed shopping with family members or just talking on the phone with her loved ones.
Mip was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas "Buster" Pritchard, Sr. and Edward Pritchard, Sr., two sisters, Mollie Stigall and Elma Pritchard, and her beloved cousin, Dorothy Bridgeforth.
She leaves to treasure her memory: her husband, Richard Campbell; two sons, Carl Johnson (Robin) and Richard Campbell, Jr. (Tennille); one brother, Clyde "Gat" Pritchard, Jr.; five grandchildren, Carlia Penn (Richard), Damien Underdue (Alana), Shamari Taylor, Hozari Taylor, and Kennedy McCarter; six great-grandchildren, Amaiyah, Aaliyah, Jhalil, Damien Jr, Dezi, and Karter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dundas Chapel R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.