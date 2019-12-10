|
Mildred Stancil Lindsey, 89, of Hopewell, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in North Carolina on October 12, 1930, to the late Dewey and Elizabeth Stancil. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lindsey; and granddaughter, Jennifer Summers. Mrs. Lindsey was a longtime member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and currently a member of First United Methodist Church, Hopewell. She was a member of Hopewell Senior Citizens and was active in Hopewell community services.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Graham Garner (Debbie), Janice Faye Adams (George), and Raymond Allen Garner Jr. (Robin); grandchildren, Brandy McAdams, Debra Wilkinson, and Joey Garner; great-grandchildren, Brent Hosein, Adriana McAdams, Donavan McAdams, Declan McAdams, Landen Wilkinson, and Kinley Garner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Chris Andress officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Hopewell, PO Box 562, Hopewell, Virginia 23860 or Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019