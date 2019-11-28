Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for MILLICENT PARRISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILLICENT W. PARRISH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILLICENT W. PARRISH Obituary
Millicent Waymack Parrish, 92, of N. Dinwiddie, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Waymack and Ruth Blick Waymack. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence W. "Wimpy" Parrish.

She is survived by her daughter, Claire Goad, and her husband, Herbert; grandson, Travis Goad, and his wife, Sarah; two grandsons, Hayden Goad and Tyler Goad; sister, Sandra Ennis; and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd., Petersburg, VA 23803.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILLICENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -