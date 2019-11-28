|
Millicent Waymack Parrish, 92, of N. Dinwiddie, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Waymack and Ruth Blick Waymack. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence W. "Wimpy" Parrish.
She is survived by her daughter, Claire Goad, and her husband, Herbert; grandson, Travis Goad, and his wife, Sarah; two grandsons, Hayden Goad and Tyler Goad; sister, Sandra Ennis; and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd., Petersburg, VA 23803.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019