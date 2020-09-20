Mr. Milton Andre Taylor "MAT Kool", 64, entered eternal life Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Milton was born to Mary M. Taylor on October 19, 1955. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Royal Baptist Church.
Milton received his education from the Petersburg Public School System and was proud to be a graduate of Dear Ole PHS Class of '74. He also attended Computer School of Springfield for Computer Programming.
Milton was loved and preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Kayahné Woolard; and his grandparents and aunts.
He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted mother, Mary M. Taylor; sister, Jacqueline McGlohn (Demetrius); nephew, Tyrell D. McGlohn; niece, Kayahné M. McGlohn; Aunt, Crystal Hines; Uncle, Lee A. Taylor(Bethenia); cousins, Bonita DeWitt, Ronald DeWitt, James DeWitt, Michael Beverly, Keith Beverly, Charles Valentines (Vera), Samuel "Spunk" Harris, Ethel Strickland, Andrea Peyton (Antonio), and Lee A. Taylor III. Milton also leaves behind a host of friends, and among them devoted and special friends Yvonne Coleman, Thomasine Mason and Clifton Mason.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.