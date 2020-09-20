Mag, Jackie and family we are so sorry to hear of Milton's passing. Words could never express our sympathy. He will truly be missed, the pain is heavy, but he is now free of pain. Cherish those fond memories of him forever in your hearts. Another Guardian Angel to watch over the family. Sending our sincere condolences along with prayers. Love you all❤❤

Delano (Peewee) & Bertha (Cookie) Bland

Family