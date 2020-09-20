1/1
MILTON A. TAYLOR
1955 - 2020
Mr. Milton Andre Taylor "MAT Kool", 64, entered eternal life Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Milton was born to Mary M. Taylor on October 19, 1955. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Royal Baptist Church.
Milton received his education from the Petersburg Public School System and was proud to be a graduate of Dear Ole PHS Class of '74. He also attended Computer School of Springfield for Computer Programming.
Milton was loved and preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Kayahné Woolard; and his grandparents and aunts.
He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted mother, Mary M. Taylor; sister, Jacqueline McGlohn (Demetrius); nephew, Tyrell D. McGlohn; niece, Kayahné M. McGlohn; Aunt, Crystal Hines; Uncle, Lee A. Taylor(Bethenia); cousins, Bonita DeWitt, Ronald DeWitt, James DeWitt, Michael Beverly, Keith Beverly, Charles Valentines (Vera), Samuel "Spunk" Harris, Ethel Strickland, Andrea Peyton (Antonio), and Lee A. Taylor III. Milton also leaves behind a host of friends, and among them devoted and special friends Yvonne Coleman, Thomasine Mason and Clifton Mason.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
J M WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC. -- watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com .
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 20, 2020
To Jackie and the family, our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your love one. Please know how much you are being thought about and how deeply you're wished gentle comfort and peace.
Deacon and Mother John Jones
Friend
September 20, 2020
RIP my friend. My sincere condolesences to Milton's family.
Patricia Chambliss
Classmate
September 19, 2020
To the family of Milton Taylor,
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Zelda Barlow Petersburg High School Class of 1974
Classmate
September 19, 2020
Cuz you are sorely missed. We love you. RIP!!!
Bonita R DeWitt
Family
September 19, 2020
India Rives
September 19, 2020
To Jacqueline McGlohn and Family
Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during your time of sorrow.

Chief Apostle Kimberly Nixon and your Williams Chapel Church Family
Chief Apostle Kimberly Nixon
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the Taylor family for the loss of Milton Taylor. He is now with his daughter, Kimberly, who passed away in 1982. I pray peace and comfort to his family.
Gail Williams
September 19, 2020
To the family of Milton. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
September 17, 2020
Mag, Jackie and family we are so sorry to hear of Milton's passing. Words could never express our sympathy. He will truly be missed, the pain is heavy, but he is now free of pain. Cherish those fond memories of him forever in your hearts. Another Guardian Angel to watch over the family. Sending our sincere condolences along with prayers. Love you all❤❤
Delano (Peewee) & Bertha (Cookie) Bland
Family
