A funeral service for Mr. Milton Lee Dancy, 69, of 25021 Little Zion Road, Carson, VA, who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 10, 2019