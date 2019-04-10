The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard P.O. Box 188
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
MILTON DANCY
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McKenney Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
Stony Creek, VA
A funeral service for Mr. Milton Lee Dancy, 69, of 25021 Little Zion Road, Carson, VA, who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 10, 2019
