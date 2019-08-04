Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint John Baptist Church
12364 Saint John Church Rd.
Stony Creek, VA
Interment
Following Services
Hunting Quarter Baptist Church
16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road
Stony Creek, VA
MINERVA FIELDS DAVIS


1920 - 2019
MINERVA FIELDS DAVIS Obituary
On August 1, 2019, God called home our beautiful Queen Minerva "Boose" Fields Davis.

Minerva was born March 15, 1920, to the late Bennie and Mary Fields of Stony Creek, Virginia.

At an early age Boose confessed her life to Christ and joined Hunting Quarter Baptist Church. Boose was briefly employed at Holiday Inn which she loved to talk about in detail; however, she devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Davis; father, Bennie Fields; mother, Mary Field; sisters, Annie Mae Fields, MaryAnn Steed, Jessiebelle "Mutt" Pullia; brothers, Langston "Dupee" Fields, William Fields and Willie Fields; also her children, Earlene Davis, Gertrude Yates, George "Roosevelt" Davis, Roy Davis, Ella Mae Jones, and Ruth Chambliss.

Boose is survived by her children, Willie Davis(Mary), Mable Harrison (Freddie), Mary Dennis, Bennie Davis, Shirley Johnson (Milton) and Wilburn Davis; 40 grandchildren; and a host of great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks and appreciation for the loved ones that reached out and helped.

Public viewing for Mrs. Minerva F. Davis will be on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

The family is receiving relatives and friends at her residence, 25311 Troublefields Road, Stony Creek, Virginia, and assembling there at 10:45 a.m. the day of service. Funeral services for Mrs. Minvera Fields Davis will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Saint John Baptist Church, 12364 Saint John Church Rd., Stony Creek, Virginia, Rev. Herbert Holly, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Linda Skipper, eulogizing. Interment will follow at the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, 16166 Hunting Quarter Church Road, Stony Creek, Va.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
