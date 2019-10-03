|
Ms. Minnie Ethel Dennis was born December 5, 1945, in Falcon, MS, to Rev. Richard and Senie Wiggins. As a young lady, Minnie dedicated her life to Christ at Hopewell Methodist Church. Hopewell Methodist is the family's church located in Weir, MS. She proved her dedication and commitment by singing lead vocals in the church choir, raising her children in the Lords' house and loving thy neighbor.
Minnie was educated in Weir, MS, where she served as a majorette in the high school band. This brave woman was extremely adventurous. After high school she moved to New York City to work as a switchboard operator, and boldly embraced a brief modeling career. Returning to Mississippi, she married Mr. Charles E. Dennis, and moved to Chicago, IL, and began a family. Later they settled in Gary, IN, where they became businesses owners for over 25 years.
In Gary, she pursued her entrepreneurial skills as a financial bookkeeper, opening a local grocery and liquor store, and running a trucking company. Moreover, she also demonstrated her commitment to service by serving as a voter and registration poll worker, ensuring each resident in her community was able to cast a vote. Eventually, she found her passion as a training supervisor for a security and investigation firm.
Minnie lived a vibrant life, she loved to sew, garden, travel and cook for her friends and family. Her soul was that of no other as she never met a stranger and opened her home and heart to anyone in need. She was often the life of the party, showing off her dancing skills and fashion sense of style. Even at 72 years young she won "Prom Queen" at Lucy Corr's Senior Prom event.
Although she held several job titles and many hobbies, her main job was being a mother to her eight children. She did more than say, "I Love You" she showed her love by sewing clothes, playing basketball, enticing a hula hoop dance contest or baking fresh Caramel cake(s) to mail to Iraq. She held game parties, sleepovers and made homemade ice cream for no reason. There was truly no line she would not cross to show her children they were loved.
Minnie Ethel Dennis lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lucy Corr Assisted Living Facility. She gracefully entered her eternal life at 12:13 p.m. Minnie would like to convey that her work here is done; she would of said "don't cry for me but dance for me" as I lived a full life. I am now serving as an Angel of the Lord. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she can fellowship, sing, enjoy music and praise.
She leaves eight children, their spouses; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends and family members to cherish her legacy; Deborah Walter (Collins), Larry Wiggins (Camille), Rosie Dennis, Treesa Son (Owen), Minnie Dennis, Charles Dennis (Theresa), Ebonie Powe (Greg), Ramonica Dennis.
Preceding her in death are her parents; three sisters; four brothers; three grandchildren, and Mr. Charles Dennis Sr.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Liberty Chapel Fort Lee, 9100 C Avenue, Fort Lee, VA. The interment will be private.
A wake for Mrs. Dennis will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019