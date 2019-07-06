Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Petersburg, VA
MIRIAM E. BACH

MIRIAM E. BACH Obituary
Miriam Elizabeth Bach, 102, of Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Bugbee. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bach, and five children, John Bach Jr., Elaine Niepokoj, Paul Bach, Miriam Hatchett and Charles Bach.

In her early years, Miriam enjoyed keeping bees. She was an active swimmer and member at Battlefield Park Swim Club for many years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting, cooking and caring for her family and spending time at the beach. She will be dearly missed.

Miriam is survived by three sons, Jerry Bach, Steve Bach (Betty) and Bill Bach (Joanne); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and special in-law, Crystal Hatchett.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr. Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 6 to July 7, 2019
