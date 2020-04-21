Home

MITCHELL FREDERIC LEININGER

MITCHELL FREDERIC LEININGER Obituary
Mitchell Frederic Leininger, 76, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mitchell Dale and Sarah Woods Leininger and was a former deacon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Colonial Heights.
He was preceded in death by his brother, a triplet, Michael Leininger; and sister, Verna Tichenor.
He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from the Civil Service. He also worked at Ukrops, Staples Automotive, and the Colonial Heights landfill. Mitchell was a licensed HAM radio operator, and he loved his family and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Turner Leininger; daughter, Christine Leininger Amabile; son, Mitchell Clifton Leininger (Katie); granddaughter, Kaelyn Leininger; grandsons, Ethan Leininger, Charles Leininger, and Andrew Amabile; step-grandsons, Nixon Kennedy and Lincoln Kennedy; sisters, Rachel Leininger and his triplet sister, Margaret Sammet; as well as his beloved pet, Taffy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice, especially Leslie Burton, for their loving care towards Mitchell.
A private family graveside will be held in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
