Mrs. Modessa Evans Payton of South Chesterfield, Virginia, was born July 10, 1949 to the late James A. Evans Sr. and Margaret Lucille Evans. After a battle with Parkinson's and a long strong fight, God in His infinite wisdom called His child home to be with him on Sunday morning, July 26, 2020.
Modessa was raised in Chesterfield on Extermill Road. She was educated in Chesterfield County Schools and was a graduate of Carver High School, Class of 67. Modessa was employed and retired from Verizon after 31 years of dedicated service. She loved to travel with her friends and family before her health declined. Modessa loved to fish, her flower garden and cutting the grass.
Modessa was baptized at a young age and she was a faithful and devoted member of Union Branch Baptist Church until her declining health. While at Union Branch, she served on many ministries to include: Diaconate, Church Clerk, Choir Member, Pastoral Search Committee Member, Women's Fellowship, Usher's and loved to attend Sunday School and Bible Study.
Modessa is survived by her loving husband and devoted caregiver, Allen Payton of South Chesterfield, and this union was blessed with two precious and devoted daughters, Keisha Deanes (Terrance) of Chesterfield, and Alesha Journette (Greg) of Henrico; two goddaughters whom she loved and adored, Eboni and Amya Gilliam (RuChanda); and one caring grandson, Justin Journette; three brothers, James Evans, Jr. (Velois) of South Chesterfield, Moses Eugene Evans (Bessie) of Petersburg, and Michael Evans (Margaret) of Chesterfield; two sisters, Phyllis Jones (John) of South Chesterfield, and Margaret Mason (James) of Chesterfield; three sisters-in-law, Wanda Simmons (Melvin) of Richmond, Estelle Payton and Novella Ann Payton both of Petersburg; brothers-in-law, Mozell Payton (Renee) of California, and Preston Payton of Petersburg; devoted friends, Carroll and Alice Collier, Julia Gilliam, Ruth Stith, Deacon Raymond Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and her beloved Union Branch Church Family.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral establishment. Funeral service for Mrs. Payton will be private for immediate family only. Services may be viewed on our website on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.