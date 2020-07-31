Moe was one of the finest people I have ever known. Her kindness and christian care for others are two things I always think about when anyone mentions her name. I was blessed to work with her at C&P Telephone company for too short a time in my career. I joked with her and teased her and she took it all gracefully and would even return some of it right back. I loved her as a friend, and I know for sure where she is today. I know the family is at a great loss now, but Moe was in every way a Christian, and is now with God. God bless the family and friends as they morn.

Greer Utley

Coworker