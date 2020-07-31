1/1
MODESSA EVANS PAYTON
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Modessa Evans Payton of South Chesterfield, Virginia, was born July 10, 1949 to the late James A. Evans Sr. and Margaret Lucille Evans. After a battle with Parkinson's and a long strong fight, God in His infinite wisdom called His child home to be with him on Sunday morning, July 26, 2020.

Modessa was raised in Chesterfield on Extermill Road. She was educated in Chesterfield County Schools and was a graduate of Carver High School, Class of 67. Modessa was employed and retired from Verizon after 31 years of dedicated service. She loved to travel with her friends and family before her health declined. Modessa loved to fish, her flower garden and cutting the grass.

Modessa was baptized at a young age and she was a faithful and devoted member of Union Branch Baptist Church until her declining health. While at Union Branch, she served on many ministries to include: Diaconate, Church Clerk, Choir Member, Pastoral Search Committee Member, Women's Fellowship, Usher's and loved to attend Sunday School and Bible Study.

Modessa is survived by her loving husband and devoted caregiver, Allen Payton of South Chesterfield, and this union was blessed with two precious and devoted daughters, Keisha Deanes (Terrance) of Chesterfield, and Alesha Journette (Greg) of Henrico; two goddaughters whom she loved and adored, Eboni and Amya Gilliam (RuChanda); and one caring grandson, Justin Journette; three brothers, James Evans, Jr. (Velois) of South Chesterfield, Moses Eugene Evans (Bessie) of Petersburg, and Michael Evans (Margaret) of Chesterfield; two sisters, Phyllis Jones (John) of South Chesterfield, and Margaret Mason (James) of Chesterfield; three sisters-in-law, Wanda Simmons (Melvin) of Richmond, Estelle Payton and Novella Ann Payton both of Petersburg; brothers-in-law, Mozell Payton (Renee) of California, and Preston Payton of Petersburg; devoted friends, Carroll and Alice Collier, Julia Gilliam, Ruth Stith, Deacon Raymond Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and her beloved Union Branch Church Family.

Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral establishment. Funeral service for Mrs. Payton will be private for immediate family only. Services may be viewed on our website on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
2
Service
01:00 PM
watch funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
July 30, 2020
I was honored and blessed to have known Modessa. She was truly a blessing in my life as a friend and sister. She will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Ruth Stith
Friend
July 30, 2020
May the love of family and friends help to comfort you during this difficult time.
Prayerfully,
Union Branch Baptist Church family members, Brother and Sister Goode
July 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
William & Mary Trent
Friend
July 30, 2020
Moe was one of the finest people I have ever known. Her kindness and christian care for others are two things I always think about when anyone mentions her name. I was blessed to work with her at C&P Telephone company for too short a time in my career. I joked with her and teased her and she took it all gracefully and would even return some of it right back. I loved her as a friend, and I know for sure where she is today. I know the family is at a great loss now, but Moe was in every way a Christian, and is now with God. God bless the family and friends as they morn.
Greer Utley
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Although, not biologically, she was regarded by us as a loving sister. She was loved and never hesitated to openly express her love. Heaven has gained a beautiful, loving angel whom we shall sorely miss. Rest well, my sister. Know that your loving memory shall remain endlessly alive within our hearts.
Carroll and Alice Collier
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
July 28, 2020
Modessa, you will always have a special place in my heart. I cherish our C & P Telephone Comp days, our family vacations, our Christmas morning breakfast and games with the girls. Weekend fun times and house parties. Rest easy my friend , until we meet again. Love always.
Brenda Jones
Friend
July 28, 2020
To the entire family, we are sending our deepest condolences and keeping the family in prayers.
Delano & Bertha (Peewee & Cookie) Bland
Family
July 28, 2020
Mary. (Jerlene) Clark
Family
July 28, 2020
To the entire Evans and Payton family you have our most sincere condolences. She would always ask how our girls were doing and how each of us were doing as a family. Her sweet smile and caring demeanor would always warm our hearts. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you all in thought and prayer.
Denise & Kenneth Hires
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
Prayers of Strength and Comfort, on the loss of Cousin Modessa.
Tyrone Jefferson
Family
July 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
zelda MULLEN
Classmate
July 28, 2020
To Mr. Payton, Alesha, and Keisha. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during your time of bereavement. During times like this I like to remember the good times. My fond memories of Mrs. Payton will always be remembered. Mrs. Payton was like a mom to me when Alesha and I were at VCU. It was always comforting and appreciated and I always felt her love and care. Thank you for sharing her with me. I pray that God will give you peace and comfort each and everyday.

Love,

Keisha Smith
Keisha Smith
Friend
July 28, 2020
I share with tremendous sorrow for the loss of my Cousin Modessa, but I am ever so grateful for her life. Condolences to all who loved her. Vanessa Jefferson Faulcon
Vanessa Jefferson-Faulcon
Family
July 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Al & Brenda Jones
Family
July 27, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the whole family. Modessa was such a good person and classmate. I know the family will miss her.
Charles and Alice Pyer
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Lee
July 27, 2020
Brenda Harris
July 26, 2020
I give me condolences to the family. It is good to know she is resting in the arms of Jesus. Weeping may endure for a night but joy comest in the morning.
Kimberly Stanley
Friend
July 26, 2020
I love you Mom. I am comforted knowing you are with the Lord. You will always be in my heart.
KEISHA PAYTON
Daughter
