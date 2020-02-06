The Progress-Index Obituaries
MONTEL OTELIA WALLACE RHODES


1940 - 2020
MONTEL OTELIA WALLACE RHODES Obituary
Montel Otelia Wallace Rhodes entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Suddenly, from our midst, went a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Her soul took flight from this world of sin, sorrow, and pain to a place of eternal rest.

Montel was born on March 31, 1940, to the late William A. Wallace and the late Ora Powell Wallace. She attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She had various employers, but her last employer was Southside Virginia Training Center in Petersburg, VA. She was preceded in death by a son, Alphonso Gilliam; a daughter, Tammy Gilliam; a sister, Christina Moss; brothers, Recador and Floyd Wallace; and the father of her kids, Lawrence Gilliam.
Montel loved the Lord and was a member of Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, in Dewitt, VA, where she sang on the Senior Choir and was a Past President of the Pastor's Aide Committee. She was also a past member of the Faithful Gospel Singers and the Dinwiddie Community Chorus.
Montel leaves to cherish her dear and precious memories her four sons, Toney Gilliam (Diane) of Dewitt, VA, Kenneth GIlliam of McKenney, VA, Ricky Gilliam (Deloris) and Rodney Gilliam (Glenda), both of Rawlings, VA; eleven grandchildren, Francois, Toney Jr., Kenneth Jr., Ricky Jr., Tinisha, Rikisha, Alexandria, Chance, and Yeshua Gilliam, Tomeka Smith and Marcus Robb; eleven great grandchildren, Kamonte', T'Asia, Payton, Karduis, and Ja'Corion GIlliam, Tyheem Drumgoole, Zell Robinson, Terelle Smith, and Riyen, Royal, and Halo Robb; two sisters, Gertrude Winfield and Naomi Coleman (James) of Dewitt, VA; one brother, Paul Wallace of McKenney, VA; two sisters-in-law, Maybelle Wallace of Petersburg, VA, and Rev. Wanda W. Tucker of McKenney, VA; a Godsister, Rozelia Dean of Petersburg, VA; two Godsons, Lloyd Branch and Jeffery Crittendon; close cousins, Marian Ampy, Sadie Gholson, and Marion Johnson. She leaves many caring friends to include: Betty Peterson, Margaret Gilliam, Marie Bishop, Mary Page, and Roxie Jones; devoted caregiver, Keith Grey; devoted niece, Deborah Dickinson; and devoted nephew, Garrick Wallace; and a host of nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Montel Otelia Wallace Rhodes will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Rd., Ford, VA, with Rev. Wanda Wallace Tucker, eulogizing. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends at the residence.
Viewing will be Friday, February 7, 2020, 12-8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the McKenney Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA 23872. (804) 478-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
