Morris B. Hudgins, 47, of Disputanta, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

