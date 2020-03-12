|
Elder Moses Henry Lee Tucker of Petersburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Petersburg Virginia. He was preceded in death by parents, Jessie Daniel Tucker and Elizabeth Tucker; and just recently his daughter, Valerie Yvonne Tucker Heath.
Elder Tucker leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Mary Anna Smith Tucker; three loving sons, Ricky A. Tucker (Shondrell) Everrett E. Tucker (Joyce) and Jerry Person. Moses was a loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He was loved by many friends and family, especially all of his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Moses' motto was: "Someone Who Cares"
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Pre-service visits and cards will be received at: 1219 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA 23804 and the family may also be contacted by calling (804) 861-9361 or also by emailing [email protected]
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020