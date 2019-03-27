Moskella Beulah Henderson transitioned peacefully on March 22, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital in Chesterfield, Va.

"Skella," as she was affectionally known, was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on March 11, 1964. Skella had a unique name, was a unique friend/mother, had a unique spirit, and was a unique human being.

She was proceded in death by her father, Roy Jordan; and grandson, Donnell Williams.

Skella attended Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Petersburg High School (Class of 1982). She also attended Virginia State University and Virginia Commonwealth University. Skella was employed with the Virginia Retirement System as a Long-Term Care Analyst and was a member of Third Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia, where she served on the Women's Ministry and the George L. Williams Missionary Ministry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ronald Williams Jr. of Petersburg, VA, and Cecil Henderson II of Chesterfield, VA; mother, Ethel Bellamy of Petersburg, VA; brother, Roy Jordan of Baltimore, MD; nieces, Joy Jordan of Atlanta, GA, and Jemise Jordan of Miami, FL; aunts, Barbara Wilson of Kinston, NC, Virginia Simmons and Irene Jordan of Philadelphia, PA; uncles, Luther Bellamy Sr. of Washington, DC, and Jack Phifer of Tulsa, OK; godmother, Doris Miller of Wilmington, NC; special friend, Kenneth Smith; close friends, Michelle Walker-Smith, Lisa Loiseau, Alicia Maven, Karen McAdoo, Roy Fisher; and a host of family and friends.

Skella was an integral part of her family circle and will be truly missed.

The family would like to send special thanks to the staff of Chippenham Hospital and Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family would wish for donations to be made to the following: Third Baptist Church, c/o The George L. Williams Missionary Ministry, Attn: Hope Center, 550 Farmer St., Petersburg, VA 23803

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Leroy Cherry, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. Online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019