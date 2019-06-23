|
On June 22, 2019, the Lord, in His gracious mercy called Muriel Moody Rathien home to Heaven. She was born January 3, 1923, and was the third child born to the late Bob and Lillie Williamson Moody of Dinwiddie. She made Dinwiddie her home most all of her life, except for a brief time when she lived in Hopewell and Prince George. She was the little sister to Teresa Vernelle Moody Fisher and Neil Randolph Moody and the big sister to Calvin Lee Moody, all who predeceased her. She loved spending time at Deltaville in the house her beloved husband "Mr. Murl" built. She would fish from sun up to sun down. Many wonderful times were spent fishing, sitting on the front porch or playing Tripoly! She also loved dancing at the Godfather Lounge during the 80s. She made many friends there, many still ask about her. Muriel had to be both mother and father most of the time. Her husband, Harry Murl Rathien, was a Marine engineer and spent a lot of time sailing the seven seas until his retirement in 1977. After being retired for a year and a half, he took his final voyage to his Heavenly home on September 4, 1979. And now they are sailing together once again. She was very active in her bowling. She belonged to the Thursday Morning Coffee League; her team was the Rockin' Rollers. She bowled at Oaklawn Bowl and thought very highly of her Mini League family. After 44 years of rolling strikes and spares, she decided to retire from bowling. Her words were, "When the ball weighs more than me, it's time to quit." They presented her with a beautiful plaque she proudly displayed in her living room. Muriel attended Crawford United Methodist Church all of her life, as did her parents and grandparents. Her homeplace was located on the property that once belonged to Norman Crawford, whom her church was named after. The property was recently sold out of the family and Autumn Harvest Acres was born. She got so much pleasure in seeing the property of her ancestors bringing forth crops and showing signs of life again. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved children, Harry Murl Rathien and fiancée Cheryl Brinkley, and daughter, Rev. Dr. Tammy Rathien Hayes and husband Bobby. Her grandchildren, which were her heart, Harry Murl Rathien and wife Kathleen, Benjamin Wayne Sober and wife Brittany and her devoted granddaughter, Muriel Sober Brown and husband Ryan and Christopher Hayes and wife Julianna. Also Sarah Rathien Kirby. But all of the above took second row when the great-grand-babies came: Zelda Mae Rathien, Emory Lynne Sober, Nash Benjamin Sober and her "mini me," Amelia Eloise Brown. Also Hunter Hayes and Austin Hayes, Alex Kirby and David Kirby. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend of many, many years, Mrs. Willie Mina Branch. She will be missed by Scooter, her sofa buddy and snack sharer. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morris & Son Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and her Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tammy R. Hayes of Journey Ministries and Rev. Craig Buxton of Crawford United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. At Muriel's request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to either Crawford United Methodist Church or Journey Ministries, both in Dinwiddie. "Ma Murl" will be greatly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her. We'll Be Seeing You! Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019