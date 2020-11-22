Myrl Maness McCotter, 84, of Morehead City, NC, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
Myrl was born on April 3, 1936, in Corinth, West Virginia, to the late Paul and Edith Hill Maness. Her minister father moved his family to Oriental, NC followed by Mt Olive, NC where she graduated from high school. After graduating from East Carolina College with Music and English degrees, Myrl married her high school sweetheart, Willis "Bill" Gallop McCotter. They moved to Petersburg, Virginia where Myrl taught school and raised their three children. She was very active at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and helped lead the United Methodist Women. Retiring in 1996, their desire to return to eastern North Carolina brought Bill and Myrl to Morehead City where they became active members of First United Methodist Church. Myrl's hobbies were reading and writing. She was published in Guidepost and The Upper Room and authored a book supporting the reconciliation of the church with the LBGTQ community.
Myrl is survived by her daughter, Michele Andrews and husband William of Madison, AL; sons, Wesley McCotter and wife Sherry of Port Charlotte, FL and Shannon McCotter and wife Roberta of Morehead City, NC; sister, Beth Maness of Southern Pines, NC; grandchildren, Brittany Patterson and husband Derek, Caitlin Shoemake and husband Josh, Joshua McCotter and wife Britnee, Noah Andrews and wife Chelsea, Courtney McCotter, Hannah McCotter; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Willis "Bill" McCotter and brother, Paul Wesley Maness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Feed the Children or PFLAG, c/o Aiken UU Church P.O. Box 2231 Aiken SC 29802. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.