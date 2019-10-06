|
|
Myrna Bailey Brown left this world peacefully early on the morning of Sunday, September 29, 2019.
The youngest daughter of Robert Aubrey and Annie Pearl Bailey, she was born and raised in the town of Louisburg, North Carolina where she later met her husband when he attended Louisburg Junior College.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Walter "B" Brown; daughter, Suzanna King and husband, Robin; son, Walter H. Brown IV; grandchildren, Aubrey Scott King, Peyton Hamlin King, Robert Reid Brown, and Tucker Lewis Brown; and sister, Phyllis Whitaker. She was predeceased in death by her parents and sister, Janet Scott.
Myrna was a kind, outgoing and loving person to all. She was born with a congenital heart defect that played a role in her development as an individual. She survived three open heart surgeries over the course of her life that made her appreciate the gift of life. Despite this she never said "why me".
Myrna was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She loved sports and could tell you facts and figures about many coaches and players. She inherited her zest for sports from her father. They would watch the Friday night fights on TV that were sponsored by Gillette "Blue Blades". Her first love was N.C. State where both her husband and son graduated. She met Jim Valvano and Terry Gannon at a Wolfpack Club meeting in Richmond after they had won the national championship.
When she had her second open heart surgery in 1987 a close friend of Myrna notified Valvano's office at N.C. State and he sent her a dozen red roses while she was in the hospital. She had her picture taken with Terry Gannon, who is now a TV golf analyst, at the same Wolfpack Club meeting. That picture still hangs on our den wall.
Her second love was Duke and Coach "K". Myrna was an excellent bridge player and participated in several bridge groups and was often asked to substitute in other groups.
"B" and Myrna had two annual traditions. One was the family gathering at Kitty Hawk during the 4th of July week, highlighted by dinner at the Black Pelican. The second was the Christmas Eve dinner at the Peking restaurant in Chester where they celebrated Suzanna's birthday which is on the 2nd and Walt's birthday which is on Christmas Eve. "B" always said that it was the cheapest place he could find to eat.
She will be missed by all who knew her and she will remain in our hearts and minds forever.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 225 Claremont St., Petersburg, Va. at 11:00 A.M. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
"B" has worked for a number of years with a group of volunteers who restore damaged headstones in historic Blandford cemetery. In 2019 they have "logged in" almost 700 man hours and restored over 50 sites. "B" requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Historic Blandford Cemetery Foundation c/o 225 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, Va. which will aid the group of volunteers in their restoration work.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019