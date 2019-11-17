|
|
Myrna Cooper Wicker, 89, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Nashville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lela Cooper. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Wicker. Mrs. Wicker was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, where she participated in bible study and visited "shut ins". She also enjoyed singing in the "Praises" choir with other senior citizens.
She is survived by her son, Edward "Eddie" Wicker (Shannon); three grandchildren, Corrine Garner (Reuben), Kelley Bogart (Trevor) and Philip Wicker; devoted daughter in law, Diana Wicker; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019