Myrtle (Myrt) Lee Humphreys of South Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Evans; her son, W.H. Heishman (Maya); grandson, Jona;, and sister Cora Bell Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.
Born on July 1, 1933, Myrt grew up in Goshen, VA. After graduating from high school, she became a hairdresser and later managed several salons in Staunton and Waynesboro, VA. Upon relocating to Petersburg, she was the founder and manager of Ms Hair Styling, Inc. After a few years of renting space that her business out grew, she built a large salon with women and men areas, a tanning room, a manicure room, and a large sky lit vaulted ceiling waiting area for her clients. She also met her future husband, Tom, of 32 years, when he landscaped her new building during construction.
Myrt helped many young hairdressers get their start and helped them build up their client base. Some of those hairdressers are still with Ms Hair more than 30 years later. Upon retirement, she sold her business to one of her employees.
Myrt was a loving wife, a true friend, a teacher to many young women, and a believer in her savior, Jesus Christ. She especially loved living in the serenity and beauty of their farm. She loved her one and only lifetime dog, Molly, and wished to have her ashes spread over Molly's grave when we have a celebration of Myrt's life, that will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019