Myrtle Louise Moody, 89 of Spring Grove, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, Virginia, with Rev. James L. Barnes officiating. Interment will be held at Swann's Baptist Church cemetery. The remains will lie in state on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Poole's Funeral Home from 5-7pm and also at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Relatives and friends are asked to assemble at 11:00 a.m at the residence. Services have been entrusted to Poole's Funeral Home.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 19, 2019