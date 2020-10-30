Mrs. N. Elleen L. Harper, 102, departed this life on October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Harper, Sr.; parents James H. and Nannie B. Lomax; sisters, Gladys H. Potts, Ernestine G. Brown, and Katie L. Stith. Left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted sons, Willie C. Marlins (Mary) of Suffolk, VA.; James L. Harper (Kay) of Prince George, VA, and Charles H. Harper, Jr. (Zina) of Richmond, VA; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Harper was a retired educator who taught school in the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie and Emporia, VA. She retired from Chesapeake Public Schools having taught at Bell's Mill, Central Elementary and Deep Creek Elementary for 40 years. Mrs Harper may be viewed from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Divine Baptist Church, 2917 Old Galberry Road, Chesapeake, VA. The interment will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.