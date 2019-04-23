|
Nancy Ann Narron, 62, of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. After a long and courageous battle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Kenny Earl Narron; daughter, Jackie; sons, Dwayne, Kenny Jr., and Kyle; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers and her sister, and many other loved ones.
The family will receive friends following the service until 8pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019