Nancy Carol Chambers Gibbs, 88, of DeWitt, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Magnolias of Chesterfield Memory Care Facility. She was born in Baldwin, NY to Edna Terry and Newman Chambers on July 21, 1932. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas Edward Gibbs, Sr.; her brother, Charles N. "Charlie" Chambers, Sr.; her son, Thomas E. Gibbs, Jr., and wife, Jackie of DeWitt; Carol Gibbs Nixon and husband, Sam of Chesterfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer Boyd and husband, Bobby of Johnstown, PA; Dr. Jodie McMillen and husband, Shawn of Woodbridge; Thomas E. "Tee" Gibbs, III and wife, Heather of Sutherland; Adam M. Gibbs and wife, Tiffany of Church Road and Johnathan E. Nixon of Richmond. Nine great-grandchildren: Connor & Logan Boyd; Ian, Collin & Keegan McMillen; Willow, Marlaina & Braylinn Gibbs and Emma Gibbs; two nephews: Terry E. Chambers and Charles N. "Chuck" Chambers, Jr.
She was an active member of Rocky Run United Methodist Church and their Women's Club while also contributing 50 years in the Rocky Run choir and taught Sunday school classes.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia. A graveside service will follow in Rocky Run United Methodist Church Cemetery, 14925 Glebe Road, DeWitt, Virginia. Rev. Robert Rowland, pastor of Smyrna Baptist Church will officiate the church and graveside services. For everyone's safety, the family request all guest wear a facemask and please social distance. If needed, a facemask will be available along with hand sanitizer.
The family would also like to thank Magnolias of Chesterfield and Heartland Hospice for providing respectful and dignified care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.