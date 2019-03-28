|
Nancy Carol Holthouser, 82, of Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Tazewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey E. Brown and Roburley Lowe Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Holthouser.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry Harris (Al) and Pamela Pekrun (Kenny); sons, Timmy Herald (Mary) and Danny Herald (Debbie); 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Linda Henson, James Brown, Lillian Culler, Rita Horne, and Donna Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Western Heights Baptist Church, 24416 Cox Rd., N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 4240 Park PL Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019