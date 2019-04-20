Home

Nancy Caroline Camden (Wise), 80, of Hopewell, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019. Ms. Camden was born on April 21, 1938, in Rockbridge County, VA, to the parents of Walter Harmon Camden and Myrtle Frances (Lewis) Camden, who preceded her in death. Nancy married William Henry Wise in 1954 and moved to Hopewell in 1962. She worked at the Firestone plant until it closed and then worked at AT&T, where she retired in 2001. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, church family and her many friends. She loved all animals, flowers and plenty of shopping. She is survived by her five children, Cathy Sue (John) Koerner, Sharon Elaine Wise (Kenneth Dees), Walter David (Tammy) Wise, William Michael (Jinx) Wise, Steven Morrison (Debbie) Wise; brother, William Harmon Camden; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two nieces. The family's heartfelt Thank You to all her visitors, cards, flowers and gifts she received during her illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860, with Pastor Rocky Shearin officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in her honor. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
