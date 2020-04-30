|
|
On April 21, 2020, Deaconess Nancy Carroll Cooley Crocker had a talk with God. She said she was ready to leave the cares of this earthly life and join George Sr., Karen, and Timothy. God asked if she was sure because she was known to change her mind. She responded that she was sure this time. She said she had done all that she could do, she had fought a good Christian fight, and run a good Christian race. On the afternoon of April 23, 2020, God said that since they first talked, He had put the finishing touches on her heavenly preparations. That day, at 2:40 pm, Nancy made her transition from works to reward.
She was born May 9, 1933, to the late Deacon Riluth Hamilton Cooley and Alease Merritt Cooley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon George Crocker, Sr.; daughter, Karen Crocker Gray, and son, Timothy Frederick Crocker. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Geraldine C. Willis, Edward R. Cooley, Dennis Cooley, Mattie C. Copeland, and Louise C. Peterson.
She was baptized at the Shiloh Baptist Church and attended the public schools of Chesterfield County. While attending Carver High School, she developed a passion for basketball and went on to star on the girl's basketball team. After graduating from Carver, she attended Virginia State College (now University), where she majored in tailoring.
In 1955, Nancy married Deacon George Crocker, Sr. and Dr. F. J. Boddie, Sr., who at that time, pastored both the Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield and the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, united them in holy matrimony. From the union of George and Nancy there were four gifts from God – Wayne, Karen, George Jr., and Timothy.
She later became an active member of Tabernacle serving as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the senior choir, and, for many years, chairperson of the Deaconess Board. She coordinated several fundraisers including the "Miss Tabernacle" pageant featuring several of the youth of the church. Nancy and George were often featured as a duet on church programs where among the favorites they sang "How Great Thou Art". She also could be heard reciting several of her favorite poems that she learned when she was a child. Her favorites included: "Just For You," "It Isn't The Church, It's You," and "The Party" by Paul Lawrence Dunbar.
After graduating from tailoring at Virginia State, she was employed there in the Tailoring and Dry-Cleaning Department. Later, she was employed by Central State Hospital and held several positions including Supervisor of the Sewing Department and Rehabilitative Vocational Instructor. She retired from Central State after 34 years of service. She continued her love for sewing and many other crafts.
Nancy was active in many religious, civic, and community organizations on a local, state, and national level. She was a member of the Unified Shiloh Baptist Association where she has served as president, vice-president of the women's department, and chairperson of the nominating committee. She served as the secretary of the executive board of the Virginia Baptist State Convention and she served in the choir and on the prayer team of the National Baptist Laymen Wives. Nancy also served in the Baptist Sunday School and B.T.U Congress of Virginia. For a number of years, Nancy served as secretary of the Royal Degree Chamber #8 and she was a loyal and dedicated member of the Alease Cooley Memorial Tent #718, the King David Lodge #233/246, the Vir-Was-Mar League and the Federation of Nurses Unit. She was a National Grand member of the United Order of Tents of JR Gidding and Jollifee Union Southern District #1, where she served faithfully attending all Grand and National Conventions until her health begin to decline.
Somehow, Nancy still found time to be an active member of her neighborhood watch organization. She was a member of the L.A. Bailey Choir and the George Crocker, Sr. Ministry Choir under the direction of Rev. Billy Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Wayne Marcus (Sabrina), and George Crocker, Jr. (Sharlene); grandchildren, Kershawn Gray, Shannon Sanderlin (Naron), Karena Gray, Courtney Tucker (Breon), Alexandra Crocker, Brianna Raymond, and Christopher Crocker; great grandchildren, Kadence, Cherish, Jayceon, Marcus, and Carter; one son-in-law, Kerkwood Gray; two brothers, Samuel E. Cooley, and Norman D. Cooley (Evelyn); brothers-in-law, James Crocker, Sr., Alphonso Crocker (Christina), Deacon Ronald Crocker (Charlene); sister-in-law, Vanessa Crocker; godchildren, Melanie Lynn, Dana Marie, Melvin Jr., Leslie Noelle, and Angie. Nancy also had a host of nieces, nephews, and devoted friends too numerous to name. She adopted a lot of people and would often refer to them as her son or daughter. She loved people and people loved her. She spent many moments with her devoted caregivers, Deborah A. Willis and Lillie Pritchett.
Deaconess Crocker's favorite bible verse was: "...Lo, I am with you always, even until the end of the world." (Matthews 28:20 KJV)
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Nancy C. & George Crocker, Sr. Lower Terrace (Rear Parking Lot) of the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020