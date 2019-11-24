|
Nancy Dobson Edwards was born in Colonial Heights, on August 29, 1938, and passed away on November 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late George L. and Pauline Dennis Dobson. Nancy was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Dobson and George L. Dobson Jr, and a daughter Karen L. Edwards.
Nancy completed high school in Petersburg, in 1955 where she was very active in sports. Nancy was hired immediately by the Colonial Heights School System and worked for Flora M. Hill and William Reade. From the school system she was employed by the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney's Association, and then the State Crime Commission. While employed at the crime commission she was approached by State Senator Stanley Walker and worked for him for three years having to resign due to health issues. Following her health issues, she was employed by a private investor in Richmond as his office manager. Two years later her husband retired and they both organized and opened a private security agency in Chesterfield, hiring approximately 135 employees. Four years later they sold their business and relocated full time to their home on Lake Gaston.
Nancy was always very active in her church holding leadership roles at both Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights and later at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Blackridge. Nancy was very active in her community holding office as President of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club. Twenty years later due to family health issues, Nancy and her husband Bob, moved to Glen Allen, then back to Colonial Heights to be closer to their children and other family members. Nancy's favorite times were always helping others, being with her husband of 63 years, her family, traveling, golfing and spending winters in Siesta Key, Florida.
She is survived by her husband Robert H. Edwards, daughter Sandra L. Edwards (Charles White), grandson James R. Ivey (Tiffany) and two great-grandchildren Payton and Colton, sister-in-law Anne Dobson, and many other special family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Dr. Andrew Brockelman officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church 3110 Greenwood Avenue Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or to Olive Branch Baptist Church 5223 Blackridge Rd, La Crosse, Virginia 23950.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019