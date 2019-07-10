Nancy Harvell Lurry, 78, of McKenney, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born April 11, 1941, to the union of the late Bertha and Moses Harvell in McKenney, VA. Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings Glenda Mae Harvell, Anna R. Harvell, Mary H. Johnson, Moses P. Harvell Jr., Perry A. Harvell and Walter L. Harvell.



Nancy received her education in the Brunswick County Public School System. She moved to Philadelphia, PA, at an early age, where she worked as a nurse until she retired.



Nancy was an awesome cook who loved to entertain her family and friends.



She leaves to cherish her loving and devoted son, William L. Elder; three grandchildren, Jharmekia Curtis, Vontrice Cox and Jaykala Booker; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma H. Fields of Richmond, VA, and Mozell H. Jeffries (Henry) of Emporia, VA; two brothers, Gary A. Harvell and Michael Harvell, both of Richmond, VA; brother-in-law, William Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary D. Harvell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 20318 Depot Road, McKenney, VA, Rev. Wanda Wallace-Tucker, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



A wake will be held 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA.



Family and friends may be received at the home of her son, William L. Elder, 1033 Woodhaven Drive, Richmond, VA 23224.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted by the McKenney Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 804-478-4411.