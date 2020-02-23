|
Nancy Traylor Boyd, 86, died February 12, surrounded by her family. Born in Hopewell, VA she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Traylor and Frances Bishop Traylor. She graduated from Hopewell High School and received an RN degree from Johnston-Willis School of Nursing. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Dr. James Arnold Boyd. She is survived by her daughter, Christie Boyd Woytowitz, and her husband, Charles; daughter, Nancy Reed Boyd Huston, and her husband, Douglas; grandchildren, Andrew Blake Fockler, and his wife Carrie, Rebecca Woytowitz Snell, and her husband Cody, Charles High Burgoyne Woytowitz Jr., Hannah Carawan Bishop Huston, Ann McCall Huston and James Reed Huston; great-grandchildren Carly Madison Fockler and Corbin Blake Fockler. A private memorial service will be held later this month. Donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020