Naomi Pérez Cole, 65, of Dinwiddie County, transitioned from life on earth to life eternal in glory on May 3, 2020, in Petersburg, VA. Naomi was born on November 18, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Isidro Pérez and Guadalupe Meija.
Naomi attended school in San Diego, TX. Naomi had a passion for the fine arts, especially paintings and drawings of Southwest still life. She studied both art and nursing at John Tyler Community College. Naomi's occupations also included Human Resources for Boar's Head, and several other positions with a national financial institution and later in retail with Catherine's.
Naomi's greatest joy was to be surrounded by her family and friends, hosting holiday meals for which she enjoyed cooking and baking. Everyone looked forward to her impressive dishes and delicious desserts. Naomi was also a faithful and compassionate missionary and touched the lives of many families in the Richmond-Petersburg metro area, caring for them in transition as if they were her own. She and her husband also loved to travel and enjoyed the mission trip Bolivia while serving at the Rock Church of Petersburg, VA. They both shared God's Word and His Love. Naomi embodied a spirit of love, joy, and faith. Over the years she attended Woodlawn Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA, Love Outreach Church, Richmond, VA, and Rock Church, Petersburg, VA. As a recent active member at Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, Naomi sang in the Volunteer Choir, served as the Recording Secretary for the Health and Fitness ministry, and was a faithful member of the IEM prayer group.
Naomi, also known as Mimi, was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband of 25 years,Rev. Larry Kirk Cole; her beautiful daughter,( Gigi ) Giovanna Steding (John) from her first marriage to Stephen Harrison of San Diego, TX; 3 beautiful step-children whom she embraced from her marriage to Larry; Larilyn Cole, of Israel, Levar Cole (Jessica) of Chelsea, VT; and Larinda Cole (Jerry Estimable) of Boston, MA; her siblings: Frederico Perez (deceased Vietam War), Isidro Pérez Jr. (Doreen-deceased) of Corpus Christi, TX, Efrain Pérez (Lydia- deceased) of Alice, TX, Carmen Ramos (Tony-deceased) of San Diego, TX, Lydia Pérez Cantu (Julian- deceased) of Lakeview, MI, and Ruth Ruiz (Domingo) Alice, TX; 2 brothers-in-law, Gary Cole (Fay) of Quinton, VA, and Ervin Tyler Cole (Kristin) of Vienna, VA; 5 sisters-in law, Sheila Fowlkes (Richard) of Quinton, VA, Carrie Lloyd of New Kent, VA, Sabra Green (Frank) of Providence Forge, VA, Monica Thomas (Allan) of Manassas, VA, and Carol Vergara (Rafael) of Middleburg, Florida; 4 step-brothers-in-law; and 2 step- sisters-in- law Joseph Motley, Michael Motley, Pamela McMullen, Deborah Boldin, Alexander Motley, Wayne Motley, all residents of Richmond VA; 2 wonderful grandchildren; John Gregory and Gabrielle Steding of Lakeland, FL; 5 wonderful step-grandchildren; Jonathan, Benjamin, Nicholas, Julia, and Robert Cole of Chelsea, VT; a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved friends: Deacon James and Deaconess Bernice Wyche, Jane and Paul Barr, and Carol Hess. Naomi and her husband enjoyed their country life with their free-range chickens and served many with their farm fresh eggs.
The family of Naomi wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, and Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam and the Olive Branch Baptist Church family.
Arrangements are by Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. Her memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 24, 2020