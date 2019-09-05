|
|
Our hearts are saddened with the passing of Naomi W. Mullins on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home in Prince George, VA. Born September 28, 1931, in Hopewell, Virginia, to the late Willard and Gladys Weston.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bobby J. Mullins; two sons, Danny Basl of Petersburg and Fred Basl of Prince George; one sister, Betty Whitley and niece, Linda Trainer; granddaughters, Danielle Basl Hughes, Blakely Beach (Eric); great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Beach; step-son, Michael Mullins (Shannon) of Dinwiddie and step-grandson, Derrick of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and step-daughter, Michelle Moon (Ricky); step-granddaughters, Taylor Marie, Dabney Rae, Abigail, and step-grandson, Brice.
Naomi retired from Allied Chemical (Honeywell) in Chesterfield County after 33 years of service. Naomi was a member of Monumental Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for the Adult class for many years. She was also interim secretary. Special thanks to Phillip Watts, Susan Basl, Charlotte Southerland, Charlotte Parker and Crater Hospice for their love and care during her declining health.
Funeral services will be held at Monumental Baptist Church, 2925 South Crater Road on Sunday, September 8, at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Duane Guridy officiating. The family will received friends one hour prior to the service from 5-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Monumental Baptist Church.
A private interment will be held at a later time.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019