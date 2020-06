Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathan A. Byrd, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Piedmont Henry Hospital, Stockbridge, GA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director, 415 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529.

