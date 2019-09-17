|
|
On Monday, September 9, 2019, Nathan Odelle Melvin, Jr. entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg, Va. He was born in Henderson, N.C. May 14, 1932, to Mr. Nathan Melvin and Mallie Boone Melvin. He was the grandson of the late Mary Linza Rich and Eddie Melvin.
Nathan affectionately known as "Tom" graduated from Roseboro Colored High School, Roseboro, NC.
As a developing youth, he joined St. Thomas AME Zion Church, Roseboro, NC. He was a member and loved singing with the church male chorus for many years, Tom loved and played sports, baseball was his favorite. In high school, he played both baseball and basketball. As an adult he enjoyed watching games on T.V., listening to gospel music and watching T.V. ministries, he also had a love for the outdoors, he loved fishing and hunting. He believed in always showing respect and kindness to everyone.
He attended many college courses through his employment with the United Postal Service, where he retired after many years of service. He was a 33rd degree Mason of the Fidelity Lodge No. 32 of New York, where he was very active until his health declined. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his two sisters, Evelyn Doris Lee (Sue), and Mary Catherine Hughes; two stepbrothers, Leonard and Thomas James.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Darrin Melvin, Shawn Melvin, and Troy Melvin; seven foster children, Kenneth, Marlina, Maurice, Andrea, Jackie, Toney, and Simone; a longtime friend, Jean Woodman, New York; a sister, Joyce A Hughes, Chesterfield VA; a host of loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We all will remember his life lessons and inspirations that he gave, and the "gift" he had to gab.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411.
Burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019, with military honors at the Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019