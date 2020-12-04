1/1
NATHANIEL EDWARD BOONE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NATHANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Edward Boone died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was known as "Nat". He was born January 26, 1940, in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Leonard Boone, Sr. and Mary Lou Boone. Nathaniel was raised in the Blandford community and graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1958. He lived his adult life in Massachusetts and New Hampshire where he raised five children; Dana, Shellie, Kathi Ann, Lisa, and Carol. Nathaniel was predeceased by four siblings; Leonard Jr., Edward, Marie Pettaway, and infant Caretha Boone. He is survived by four brothers and four sisters; Sterling Sr., Melvin ( Jolene) David (Verbena), Preston, Shirley, Mary, Nancy, and Ruby.

Funeral services were private.

Funeral notice provided by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nauvata Evans
Family
December 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sterling Boone
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved