Nathaniel Edward Boone died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was known as "Nat". He was born January 26, 1940, in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Leonard Boone, Sr. and Mary Lou Boone. Nathaniel was raised in the Blandford community and graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1958. He lived his adult life in Massachusetts and New Hampshire where he raised five children; Dana, Shellie, Kathi Ann, Lisa, and Carol. Nathaniel was predeceased by four siblings; Leonard Jr., Edward, Marie Pettaway, and infant Caretha Boone. He is survived by four brothers and four sisters; Sterling Sr., Melvin ( Jolene) David (Verbena), Preston, Shirley, Mary, Nancy, and Ruby.



Funeral services were private.



Funeral notice provided by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803.

