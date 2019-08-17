|
On August 9, 2019, God's Angels whispered, "well done good and faithful servant," to Mr. Nathaniel Layers Gordon, Jr., "Gordon" as he was affectionately known, was married to his Sweet Angel, Lynda Sharon Tomes Gordon, who preceded him in death in December 2016.
Gordon was born in Wilberton, Oklahoma, to Nathaniel Layers Gordon, Sr. and Virginia Mae Festerman Gordon, and later moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where he entered high school. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1957, and retired as an E-8 Master Sergeant in 1979 as a highly decorated war hero. Gordon was the recipient of the Purple Heart, the Viet Nam Wounded Medal, the Viet Nam Service Medal, the Marine Corps Commendation, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Distinguished Quartermaster Instructor Award. Gordon was also awarded as a Parachutist and Expert Marksman in the service of our country.
Gordon's quest for excellence led him to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo University and a Master's Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University. After retirement from the military, Gordon worked at Central State Hospital in the Forensics Unit and as a Magistrate for the City of Petersburg.
Gordon is survived by his children, Keela Gordon, Mellaney Gordon, Nathaniel L. Gordon III ( Dominique); grandson, Timothy "TJ" R. Brantley, Jr.; six siblings, Albert Lee Gordon, (Bridget) Gloria Glover, Joe Chandler (Frances), Linda Collins, Larry Collins, and Patricia Laster; in-laws, Phillip Tomes, Clarence Tomes (Ursula), David Tomes (Evelyn), Annette Brown, Sylvia Tomes Stewart (Dwight); son-in-law, Timothy R. Brantley, Sr.; "fur baby" Queen; dedicated and longtime friends, Willie and Stella France, Walter Hill, Charles Goodwin, Claudell Hendricks, Johnny and Linda Jones; sweet neighbor, Phillamina Davis; a grand village of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from the Berkley Manor Neighborhood.
Gordon will be missed, but his memory will be kept alive by those who loved him and who were recipients of his kindhearted fun-loving nature.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Darren Hill, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019