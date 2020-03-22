|
Mr. Nathaniel Speight "Sarg", was born on April 13, 1932 in Wilson, North Carolina. He was the youngest of seven children born to Berry and Josephine Speight. Berry was a sharecropper who believed in making his children's education a priority, he ensured that Nathaniel completed high school.
After completing school, Nathaniel, known as Nate by those closest to him, was drafted during the Korean War and served in Vietnam. During his 22-year career in the United States Army, He served in Germany and several other states until he retired at Ft. Lee Army Base in 1975. After retiring from Ft. Lee, he worked as a delivery driver with VRS Paper and Supply until his retirement in 1993.
Nate believed in working to improve his community and did so by actively serving as a leader in the King's Court Neighborhood Watch and the Hopewell Chapter of the VFW. The last portion of his life, he faithfully served as a trustee at Mount Carmel Baptist Church and was a faithful choir member. He was also a member of the Hopewell Community Male Chorus.
Nate married Grace Featherson in 1957 and remained together until her passing in 2016. Nathaniel is survived by: four loving children, Nathaniel Benjamin Speight and Alison Elaine Wilkerson both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his devoted caregiver, Grace Felicia Gonzalez (Manuel), and Christopher Douglas Speight both of Chester, Virginia; six grandchildren, Alesia J. Corriea, Jeffery D. Wilkerson II, Benjamin J. Wilkerson, Yvonne Tinsley, Keith N. Turner, and Alexandria D. Smith; as well as nine great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, four sisters-in- laws, and a host of adoring nieces and nephews. He also leaves a loving church family and circle of friends.
Nate, know to some in Hopewell as "Sarg", learned as a child to dance from his mother, and this remained one of his lifelong passions. He held a great appreciation of music, favoring soul and jazz. He was known for having boundless energy and doing everything he chose with all his might. He lived that way until God called him home. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 925 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, the Rev. William Roberts, Pastor. The interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020