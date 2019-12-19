Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Waverly, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NATHANIEL JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATHANIEL W. JOHNSON SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NATHANIEL W. JOHNSON SR. Obituary
Nathaniel W. Johnson, Sr., 68, of Waverly, affectionately known as Natty Boy, touched the hearts and lifted the spirits of many, departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg.

Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, Waverly, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Janice Johnson, P O Box 410, Waverly, VA 23890.

Professional Services entrusted to Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James I Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NATHANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -