Nathaniel W. Johnson, Sr., 68, of Waverly, affectionately known as Natty Boy, touched the hearts and lifted the spirits of many, departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg.
Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, Waverly, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Janice Johnson, P O Box 410, Waverly, VA 23890.
Professional Services entrusted to Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James I Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 19, 2019