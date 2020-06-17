NATHANIEL W. WALKER
Mr. Nathaniel W. Walker passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, VA in 1964. He served two terms in Afghanistan and he was the son of the late Sterling W. Walker and grandson of the late Amanda W. Peterson. He is survived by his six children, Amanda, Michael, Messiah, Elmyra, Naekyia, Avion; mother, Elmira "Jeane '' C. Walker; sisters, Wanda and Stacy; brother. Steven; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Final arrangements are incomplete at this time. Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
