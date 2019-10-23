|
|
Nekole Lyn Dressler, 43, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Troy and Ruby Windham; and paternal grandparents, Robert Dressler, Sr. and Francis Allen; and uncle, Ricky Dressler.
She is survived by her mother, Joanne Dressler; father, Robert Dressler, Jr.; sisters, Bobbi Dressler and Holli Dressler; significant other, Ben Titmus; children, Brittanie Caddell, Stacie Crockett, Zakkary Crockett, Harlie Crockett, and Holley Harrington; grandchildren, Hannah Caddell, Savannah Caddell, Jaxon Williams, Maddison Johnson, and Brantley Harrington; uncle, Tony Dressler; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019