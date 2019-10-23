Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
NEKOLE LYN DRESSLER


1975 - 2019
NEKOLE LYN DRESSLER Obituary
Nekole Lyn Dressler, 43, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Troy and Ruby Windham; and paternal grandparents, Robert Dressler, Sr. and Francis Allen; and uncle, Ricky Dressler.
She is survived by her mother, Joanne Dressler; father, Robert Dressler, Jr.; sisters, Bobbi Dressler and Holli Dressler; significant other, Ben Titmus; children, Brittanie Caddell, Stacie Crockett, Zakkary Crockett, Harlie Crockett, and Holley Harrington; grandchildren, Hannah Caddell, Savannah Caddell, Jaxon Williams, Maddison Johnson, and Brantley Harrington; uncle, Tony Dressler; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
