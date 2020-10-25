1/1
NELLIE C. McDONALD
On Monday, October 19th Nellie C. McDonald (Nell) went to be with our Heavenly Father and her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Malcolm McDonald. Nell was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on May 15, 1927 to Albert and Edith Clemens. As the oldest daughter, Nell was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, Jack, Tom, Albert and sister, Mabel.

Nell graduated from Hibbing High School and dedicated her life to the most important job in the world, being a loving mother to her three sons, Dan, Richard and John McDonald. She honorably served alongside her husband Malcolm as a military spouse seeing her husband through tours in Korea and Vietnam. Nell has lived in Colonial Heights, Virginia for the last fifty years and enjoyed getting her coffee at McDonald's every morning.

In addition to her sons, she is survived by her three daughters-in-law, Kathleen, Teresa and Bonnie McDonald and her five grandchildren, Michael, Maggie, Lauren and Katy McDonald and Laura Stavinoha and her husband, Corey. She was honored to become a great-grandmother to Noah Relyea and Mckenzie Stavinoha. Her youngest sister, Gay Schaar currently lives in Cedar Rapids, Minnesota.

As Nell has said her entire life "God has been so good to me." On Monday she was able to tell God directly.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
