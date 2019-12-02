|
Nellie Carroll Reese, 85, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019.
She was born October 22, 1934 in Warren County to Willie and Octavia Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Reese in 1993 a great grandson, Layne Nugent and her brothers and sisters, Juanita Irby, Dorothy Sanderson, William Lee Carroll, Sally Brown, Lawrence Carroll, Prince Carroll and Leonard Carroll.
For many years she was a Hair dresser at the Salon at Fort Lee Army base in Petersburg, Va. After that she worked for Titmus Optical Company in Petersburg as a line worker, manufacturing eye glasses until she retired. Until she had her stroke in 2015, she sat with and assisted several elderly women. She loved to work. After having her stroke, she has spent the last four years at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab in Petersburg/Dinwiddie.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Scalf and her husband, Wayne of Denver, NC; her son, Melvin Gilliam and his wife, Linda of Roanoke Rapids; her grandchildren Joshua Scalf and his wife, Lacey of Plano, Texas, Catherine Nugent and her husband, Rob of Villa Rica, Georgia and Ricky Giliam of Roanoke Rapids. Also, her "favorite", Niece, Priscilla Dorer and her husband, Ricky of Roanoke Rapids. She will be remembered by her many other nieces and nephews, Ronnie Sanderson, Glenda Poythress, Melinda Walker, Melissa Sanderson, Tammy Olsen and Joyce Burnette to name a few.
Graveside services will be held Monday December 2, 2019 at 12 noon in the old section of Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids with Rev. Robert Paul officiating. The family will receive friends at Askew Funeral Services in Roanoke Rapids from 10:30-11:30 am.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019