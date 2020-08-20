Mrs. Nellie M. Tims-Brandon, departed this life 8:38 a.m., August 14, 2020 at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center, Petersburg, VA.



Nellie was born in Richland County, South Carolina on October 12, 1937 to Lester Roberts. She was raised in Chicago, Illinois, but lived many years in Florida. She went by nicknames as, "Mama", "Grams", and "Miss Mae" by family and friends.



Nellie shared many stories about how she enjoyed working at the Breakers Hotel in Florida. She spent her last years in Hopewell, VA where she was loved by many calling her "Mama". She had a giggle that could be recognized by many and known for spending quality time on her porch. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Hopewell, VA.



Nellie was preceded in death by her mother, Lester Roberts; brother, Bobby Roberts; sister, Thelma Clarke; daughter, Cynthia McDowell and her grandson, Tomias Rives.



She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted children, three daughters, Shelia L. Williams of Chicago, Illinois, Sonja Rives (Larry) of Hopewell, VA, Debra D. Tims of Hopewell, VA; only son, Herbert C. Tims (Andrea) of North Carolina; her loving and devoted grandchildren, Frankie, Lequita, Crystal (Kevin), Demetrius, Lakeena, Kwame, Dwayne, Cory, Thomas (Monique), Herbert, Britney, Courtne, Raheim, Rashad (LaTasha), Amaia, Justice, and Jaiden; twenty-five loving and devoted great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews in Chicago. She loved all and was loved by all. Her presence will truly be missed.



Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA. Please follow the Virginia CDC guidelines.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA, 23860 (804) 458-5357. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Jr., Funeral Director.

